On Rana Daggubati's 38th birthday, here's how Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and more wished the Baahubali star

Rana Daggubati, who has been considered one of the most versatile actors in contemporary Telugu cinema, celebrated his 38th birthday on December 14, Wednesday. As per the reports, the talented actor had a lowkey birthday celebration this year, with his wife Miheeka Bajaj, and family members. When it comes to his personal life, Rana Daggubati is well-known to be the 'party starter' of Tollywood, who shares a warm bond with almost all of his contemporaries. Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, and others wish Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati's close friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, his uncle and senior actor Venkatesh Daggubati, and many others wished the actor on his birthday with special social media posts. The RRR, star, who is a childhood friend of the Baahubali star, took to his official Instagram handle and posted a lovely picture, along with a special note. "Happy Birthday! @ranadaggubati. Love you," reads Ram Charan's Insta story. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture with Rana Daggubati, which was clicked at a film event, along with a lovely message. "Happy Birthday to this wholesome man :)) Always there when you need him... Lots of love @ranadaggubati," wrote the Liger star. Check out Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda's wishes for Rana Daggubati, below:

"Happy birthday to my boy Rana! Wishing you peace, good health, and all the happiness in the world. Keep shining," wrote Rana Daggubat's uncle and senior Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati, as he wished his dear nephew on his birthday. "Wishing my pillar of strength @RanaDaggubati a fabulous birthday Thank you for being born," reads Manchu Lakshmi's tweet. "Happy Birthdayyy Chief..wishing you a fab fab year ahead … keep shinning ..keep inspiring," wrote actor Sandeep Kishan, who wished the Virata Parvam star on his birthday. Rana Daggubati's work front The talented actor had a fantastic 2022 with two back-to-back successes - Bheemla Nayak and Virata Parvam. Rana Daggubati played Daniel Shekhar, a spoilt brat in Bheemla Nayak, while Virata Parvam featured him in the role of a powerful writer named Ravanna. He will be next seen in the Netflix series named Rana Naidu, which marks his reunion with his uncle Venkatesh, after a break.

