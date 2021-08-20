Onam 2021: Here's how Tovino Thomas, Priya Mani, Kalidas Jayaram, Pearle Maaney are celebrating the festival

Several South Indian actors like Tovino Thomas, Priya Mani, Kalidas Jayaram and Pearle Maaney are celebrating the Onam festival with zeal and enthusiasm. Actress Pearle Maaney took to Instagram and shared beautiful photos from her Onam celebration with daughter Nila and husband Srinish Aravind. Sharing a picture-perfect moment, Pearle captioned one of the photos on Instagram as, "It’s Nila’s First Onam."

On the other hand, Kalidas Jayaram is celebrating this Onam on the sets of his upcoming film. Sharing a dashing picture of himself, he wrote, "Celebrating this Onam in a shooting location . Wishing everyone around the globe a great Onam ahead , wherever you are be happy, be grateful, eat good sadhya and chill out coz life is short and you will never know the value of a moment unless it's a memory....Currently shooting for kiruthiga udhayanidhi maams film !! More exciting and great updates coming real soon !! Lots of love to you guys for all the warmth and support that's come my way ... catch you guys soon on screen until then."

Tovino Thoman also sent New Year wishes on Instagram. Onam is a day where every member of the family comes together and prepare a number of dishes for the Sadhya and finally gorging on it.

The Family Man 2 actress Priya Mani Raj shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a saree as she sent new year wishes to fans.

