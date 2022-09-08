Onam 2022: Keerthy Suresh looks pristine in a white saree in BTS PHOTOS from Maamanan

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Onam, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of beautiful behind-the-scene photographs from the shoot of her upcoming film, Maamanan. The National-Award Winning actress looks like simplicity at its best in a cream cotton saree, paired with a red-sleeveless blouse. Her gajara and light makeup adds to the charm of her look. The post was captioned, "Heartiest Onam wishes!"

Prior to this, many other celebrities like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others posted lovely wishes on Onam 2022. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamanan has been bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Theni Eswar is on board the project as the cinematographer, and Selva RK is the editor. AR Rahman is the music director of the movie.