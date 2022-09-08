Onam 2022: Keerthy Suresh looks pristine in a white saree in BTS PHOTOS from Maamanan
Today, on the auspicious occasion of Onam, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of beautiful behind-the-scene photographs from the shoot of her upcoming film, Maamanan. The National-Award Winning actress looks like simplicity at its best in a cream cotton saree, paired with a red-sleeveless blouse. Her gajara and light makeup adds to the charm of her look. The post was captioned, "Heartiest Onam wishes!"
Prior to this, many other celebrities like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others posted lovely wishes on Onam 2022. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamanan has been bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Theni Eswar is on board the project as the cinematographer, and Selva RK is the editor. AR Rahman is the music director of the movie.
The star will further play the leading lady in Srikanth Odela's directorial Dasara. She will be seen sharing the screen with Natural star Nani in the forthcoming action entertainer. Set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana, the movie is scheduled to be out on the 30th of March in 2023. Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a massive scale under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Santhosh Narayanan has given the music for Dasara.
Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh will portray the character of Chiranjeevi's sister in the much-anticipated Bholaa Shankar. Made under the direction of Meher Ramesh, Tamannaah Bhatia has also been roped in as the female lead opposite the megastar. All these three films cater to different types of audiences and have very vivid casts and storylines.
