Onam 2022: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi & other South celebs send festive wishes to fans

Today, on September 9, Malayalis across the world celebrate Onam, a New Year. It is a festival for Malayali as they embark on it as New Year. Onam is the harvest festival, particularly celebrated in the state of Kerala and Malayalis across the globe. On this auspicious occasion, Malayalis decorate every home and workspace with flower rangoli, and choose to wear ethnic outfits as they celebrate the festival with happiness. Onam is a day where every member of the family comes together and prepares a number of dishes for the Sadhya and finally gorges on it.

From Tollywood to Mollyoowd, actors all across the globe are taking to social media to wish fans a happy Onam. Malayalam actors like Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi, Karthi, and others sent festive wishes to fans through social media.