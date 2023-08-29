Onam 2023: Mahesh Babu and Mohanlal extend wishes; Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his favorite time of the year

Yet another Onam season is upon us, and Keralaites are celebrating the cultural festival in unity. Many celebrities have wished their fans on the occasion and also shared glimpses of their Onam celebrations. Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anupama Parameswaran, Malavika Mohanan, Nivin Pauly, and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh were a few of the celebrities who took to their social media platforms to wish everyone a happy Onam.

Not just the celebrities from Malayalam cinema, but many popular faces from outside the Malayalam film industry also made sure to wish everyone a happy Onam through their social media handles. Mahesh Babu, who enjoys a considerable amount of fandom in Kerala, shared Onam wishes through his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous #Onam! May the festive season bring happiness and abundance to all."

Kerala’s favorite actors cum superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, also shared Onam wishes through their social media. Mammootty posted a picture of himself and wrote, "Happy Onam," while Mohanlal put out a video of him celebrating the festival. The younger generation of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, and Tovino Thomas also wished their fans on Onam.

While Nivin and Dulquer shared pictures of themselves in ethnic attire and wished the fans, Tovino Thomas posted a picture of himself and his wife Lidiya and extended his wishes. Along with sharing his picture, Dulquer Salmaan also posted a long note mentioning that Onam is his favorite time of the year. Dulquer wrote, "My favorite time of the year ! Onam marks new beginnings, reunions with family and friends, the yummiest sadhyas, pookalams and onakkodi !"

The Charlie actor added, "Celebrate this onam with a reel for Heeriye which marked my first music video, catch my series debut Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix, and enjoy King Of Kotha, my widest theatrical release in cinemas with your families. Cannot wait to bring you all the exciting projects I have lined up for the coming year ! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam filled with love, peace, health and prosperity."

Prithviraj, who suffered an accident while on set shooting for a film and is taking a complete rest from work, took to Instagram to share a delightful picture of his entire family and wrote, "Onam. I guess a forced rest has its own advantages."

