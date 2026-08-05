Once More Release Date: Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar starrer romantic drama to hit big screens on August 28, 2026

Once More, starring Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, has been generating buzz for quite some time. The makers have now officially confirmed the film's release date on social media.

Once More Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers announced that Once More, led by Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar, will hit theatres on August 28, 2026. The update read, “Thirunaal Idhudhaan (The special day is here). Where the wait ends and love takes over… The Kaadhal (Love) Calendar has finally found its favourite date.”

Here’s the post:

Once More follows Raghu, a man burdened by heartbreak and the emotional scars of his past. His life takes an unexpected turn when Anjali enters it, determined to break through his guarded exterior and encourage him to embrace love again. Despite coming from vastly different family backgrounds, social circles, and personalities, the two gradually grow closer.

However, their contrasting worlds create friction as their families become involved, testing their relationship. Through its emotional journey, the film explores themes of healing, second chances, and the courage to embrace love when it arrives unexpectedly.

The film stars Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, alongside Sona Olickal, Dravid Selvam, Anusha Prabhu, and others in key roles. It is written and directed by Vignesh Srikanth, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The film's musical singles and promotional material were released earlier. Following a delay, the makers have now confirmed its release date.

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s work front

Arjun Das was last seen in Con City . Directed by debutant Harish Durairaj, the film follows Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie, and Janaki, who live as a middle-class family while running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka, hiding a troubled past. Their lives are turned upside down when Jeeva, the differently abled boy they care for, is kidnapped by a vengeful official. Forced to confront their past, the group reunites for one final scam to rescue Jeeva, leading to a thrilling adventure filled with humour and unexpected twists. The film also stars Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Sakshi Vaidya, and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Aditi Shankar was last seen in Bhairavam, alongside Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Manchu Manoj, marking her Telugu cinema debut.

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