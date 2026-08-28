Once More Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s rom-com film

Once More, starring Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, was released in theatres on August 28, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Srikanth, here’s what audiences have to say about the film.

Once More Twitter Review

One user took to social media to share their opinion on Once More , describing the first half as below average. They added that Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music almost saved the film from becoming a disappointing experience.

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Another netizen said that they had watched Once More and felt that its music and songs were the biggest strengths of the film. However, they found the story highly predictable and suggested watching it on OTT instead.

Another viewer felt that the first half was beautiful but that the second half was disappointing. They criticised the rushed writing in the latter portion and said that it reminded them of AVPL. The person also praised the visuals, which they felt drew inspiration from Gautham Vasudev Menon’s style, along with the performances of Arjun Das and Aditi. However, they felt that these positives could not make up for the film’s shortcomings and rated it 1.75 out of 5.

A fourth user said that they were disappointed after watching the film with high expectations based on the reviews. According to them, the music and a few cute moments were the only positives.

Here are the reactions:

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More about Once More

Once More follows Raghu, a young man struggling with grief, emotional baggage, and heartbreak from a past relationship. Melancholic and vulnerable, he finds it difficult to move on from his previous romance and open himself up to love again.

Raghu’s life takes a turn when he meets Anjali, a lively and cheerful woman who makes every effort to win his heart and bring love back into his life. As Raghu gradually confronts his past and navigates his growing bond with Anjali, the film explores themes of second chances, bittersweet closure, and the unexpected ways in which love can find its way back into someone’s life.

With Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, the film features Sona Olickal, Dravid Selvam, Anusha Prabhu, and others in key roles. Written and directed by Vignesh Srikanth, the movie has music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

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