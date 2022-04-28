Once A Queen Always A Queen: 5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu shattered the glass ceiling by breaking stereotypes

The 'change maker’, 'fashion queen', 'fearless' are some of the synonyms for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently wearing different hats, professionally. As a person, she is fiercely independent and has always busted the myth that actresses don't get good roles or a married actress cannot be successful. Be it her fashion choices or speaking her heart out about her personal life, Samantha has broken the stereotypes in many ways. She has always been proud of the fact that she is self-made.

Even when she was going through a lot in her personal life, the Majili actress had always been a thorough professional and continued to put up a brave front every day.

In multiple ways, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the first to do a lot of things. She did a crossover project with The Family Man 2 and it was a big hit despite the controversies. Currently, she has six films in hand. So from her passion project 'Shaakunthalam' to films with two young directors Ashwin Saravanan and Shantaruban Gnanasekaran, the unfamiliar emotional space is what dictates her choices now. She is also doing a project with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Today, as she turns 35, let's take a look at times when the bold-spirited lady made remarkable strides in her line of work.

Essaying challenging roles and breaking stereotypes

Samantha, in one of the old interviews, had said that initially, at the beginning of her career, she was typecast as a cute, bubbly, person but she fought against it. Her role as Raji in The Family Man 2 is proof. Her hard work paid off! Be it U Turn, Super Deluxe, Oh Baby, Rangasthalam or Mersal, Samantha proved that these roles and films were meant for her.

Broke the myth of the sanskari Tollywood 'bahu'

Right after her marriage, she wore some outfits for the photoshoot, that according to people were 'too revealing' and she was trolled for it. But she took the first step, went all out to bring the change. The much-needed change! She proved again clothes don’t define your character and it's all about choices. A choice of any woman to feel confident in anything she wants to wear.

Item number

The South Indian film industry has made its mark globally. However, the female actresses are always questioned for taking up bold roles. Samantha broke the one by taking up a special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. She is literally a firecracker in the song! Considering the lyrics, she decided to take up the song to break the stereotypes.

To play a progressive bisexual woman in her next film

Hollywood calling! Samantha will join the cast of Arrangements Of Love, which will be directed by Philip John. While a lot of actresses still fear taking up unconventional roles, many are going the other way. Samantha is among those few! It is a complex character and will be both a challenge and an opportunity for her to play something that has never been done before.

Samantha empowers and inspires women

"The new ambition, I guess, is for women to get their due in cinema, and have more women be a part of the industry. By working with strong and talented women and female directors and technicians, I want to empower them. We’re capable of so much more if given the opportunity. So many South film directors appreciated my performance in The Family Man 2 but I wasn’t given that opportunity to do so before. Like me, there are so many more talented actors who aren’t given a chance to show how truly capable they are. I believe nobody will help us if we don’t help ourselves. It’s our duty to search for scripts or make people write for us," Samantha said during an interview with Anupama Chopra.

