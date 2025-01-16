Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Bharath and Abhirami's movie online

Once Upon a Time in Madras hit the big screens on December 13 last year. Directed by Prasadh Murugan, the movie stars Bharath and Abhirami in the lead roles. Now, nearly a month after its release, the film is all set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Once Upon a Time in Madras

Once Upon a Time in Madras will start streaming on Aha from January 17 onwards. The announcement was made by the OTT platform on their social media handle. They wrote, "Anniki enachu na?! aha-la paathu therinjikonga. #OnceUponATimeInMadras Premieres from Jan 17."

Official trailer and plot of Once Upon a Time in Madras

The story of Once Upon a Time in Madras revolves around a gun that connects a series of tragic events driven by desperation and violence. Rangaraj, a retired army officer, inadvertently shoots at a boy named Sudharshan and disposes of the gun in the Coovum canal.

Savitri, a single mother, finds the gun and uses it to kill Moorthy, a loan shark who abused her daughter Aarthi. Meanwhile, Anitha's father mistakenly kills Kathir, whom he believes is his daughter's lover, after discovering her pregnancy, only to feel guilt upon realizing Kathir was innocent.

Raja, desperate for funds for his wife Rachel's kidney transplant, kills Kowsi to secure money but later learns Kowsi was the donor. After Rachel's death, he hides the gun in Madhi's bag, who then uses it to kill her abusive in-laws after confronting her husband's sexuality and her own pregnancy.

Cast and crew of Once Upon a Time in Madras

In Once Upon a Time in Madras, Bharath plays the role of Raja, while Shaan portrays Kathir. Abhirami stars as Savitri, and Thalaivaasal Vijay takes on the role of Anitha's father. Rajaji plays Jothi, Savitri's friend, and Pavithra Lakshmi is seen as Anitha. Anjali Nair plays Madhi, and PG Saravanan is cast as Moorthy. Kaniha appears as Kowsi in the film.

Meanwhile, the movie is helmed by Prasadh Murugan and produced by Captain MP Anand.

