One Cut Two Cut Movie Review: Danish Sait and Prakash Belawadi make the film watchable

Title: One Cut Two Cut

Cast: Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi

Director: Vamsidhar Bhogaraju

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

One Cut Two Cut...the title itself sounds interesting. Doesn't it? As the film starts, you will hear a mom talking to her son in the background and then comes Danish Sait, in a never before seen avatar. The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth in pivotal roles. This film skipped theatrical release and was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Gopi (Danish) is an Arts and Crafts teacher who is all excited for his first day in the school as a teacher. While he is all set to have a great day in the school, a bunch of people come wearing same costumes, dressed up as lead characters from one of the popular web series and guns in their hands. It is understood that they are here for a reason and soon, the children and the teachers of the school become hostage. Now what are the demands of these people, why did they have the school under captivation? Will Gopi manage to save the kids from these dangerous people?

This film is a fun ride. The story, which is about hostage and a hilarious teacher, will entertain you in most of the parts. The intro of character Gopi itself will make you laugh in the very beginning of the film. Danish has given a phenomenal performance. As Gopi, he has quite different mannerisms, which enhance his performance. People who follow him on social media won't be surprised with his performance in this film.

Samyuktha Hornade plays the leading lady in the film and she has done a good job. Prakaash Belawadi needs a special appreciation for his performance. He plays the main man in the hostage and his role is quite an intense and aggressive one. Every actor is the film, though there are very few, has done a decent job.

Director Vamsidhar came up with a good concept. But the fact is that he should have written it with a few more characters, added some twists and turns to make the story a little more interesting. However, it is worth watching once for a good laugh.