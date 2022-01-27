One Cut Two Cut Trailer: Danish Sait starrer is a perfect comedy adventure entertainer

The much awaited trailer of Danish Sait starrer One Cut Two Cur film from Puneeth Rajkumar's production is out. The film looks like a rollercoaster ride of emotions. It promises a comedy adventure that will entertain all age groups. The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Danish Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.

“After French Biryani and Humble Politician Nograj, this is my third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and I am really excited to extend my character sketch Gopi to a full-fledged film,” said Danish Sait. Revealing about his character, Danish said, This film also marks my second collaboration with PRK Productions and I have also worked with Vamsidhar in the past, so working with them again was like a homecoming for me. Gopi as a character has received much love and appreciation from the audience and in this film, the viewers will see him landing into a hostage situation and taking on social media activists, in his own quirky and innocent style, Gopi deals with the situation while also addressing some pressing issues. I am sure the audience will have a good laugh and will also have something to think about.”

The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles. One Cut Two Cut is one of the last production projects that were kick-started by late Kannada movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar before his untimely death last year.

