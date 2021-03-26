One Movie Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Mammootty starrer political thriller

Mammootty starrer One is getting a mixed response from the audience and critics.

After The Priest, Malayalam superstar Mammootty's much-anticipated film ONE has released today, on March 26. Directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and written by Bobby & Sanjay, the film also stars Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan. Mammootty plays the role of Chief Minister of Kerala Kadakkal Chandran in the storyline penned by screenwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay. The superstar's powerful dialogues and stylish avatar managed to keep the audience hooked to the big screen.

One is getting a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. One of the Twitter users wrote, "The best thing about ONE is megastar mammootty he carries entire film on his shoulders." On the other hand, a section of audience is disappointed with the film. "#One Average reports for first half . Nothing impressive so far . Bobby Sanjay failed to create a strong script for first half . Hoping movie will be on track with second half and climax," a moviegoer tweeted.

Take a look at what the audience has to say about the film:

Meanwhile, another big Malayalam film that released this week is Tovino Thomas starrer Kala. Director Rohith VS, Kala also has Divya Pillai, Lal and Sumesh Moor playing the pivotal roles. The film narrates the story of a man's camaraderie with his companion which is a dog.

