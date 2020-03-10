One Teaser: Mammootty aptly portrays the role of CM Kadakkal Chandran in the Santhosh Viswanath directorial

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The second teaser of Mammootty starrer One has been recently released on social media. Check out how the superstar has aptly portrayed the role of a political leader in the movie.

South superstar Mammootty is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie that is titled one. The first teaser of the political thriller was released some time back and had piqued the curiosity of the audiences. Now, with the release of the second teaser of the movie which has created a lot of buzz on social media, everyone has become excited to watch it in the theatres. For the unversed, Mammootty portrays the role of Kerala’s CM Kadakkal Chandran in One.

After having a look at the teaser, it is pretty clear that no one other than Mammootty can perfectly fit into the role of a Chief Minister. He is being shown as a political leader who questions the meaning of democracy in the country. In one of the scenes, he is heard saying that democracy has just been reduced to the chance of voting once every four years. The best part about the movie’s teaser is that it begins with glimpses of some world-renowned leaders.

Check out the teaser below:

Talking about One, apart from Mammootty, the political thriller also features Nimisha Sajayan, Murali Gopy, Joju George and Shanker Ramakrishnan in the lead roles. It has been produced by Sreelakshmi R. and is directed by Santhosh Viswanath. It is scheduled to be released in the month of April this year. The first look poster of One was unveiled on social media on November 10, 2019.

Are you excited to watch Mammootty in One? Do let us know in the comments section.

