One Teaser: Mammootty looks compelling as Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran; WATCH

The south political drama sees the Unda actor Mammootty as the tough Kerala Chief Minister named Kadakkal Chandran.

The south megastar Mammootty will be seen in a political drama titled One. The makers of the south flick released its much-awaited teaser. The south political drama sees the Unda actor Mammootty as the tough Kerala Chief Minister named Kadakkal Chandran. The teaser begins with a flashback into Mahatma Gandhi giving his speech, then moves forward with the character introduction of Mammootty's character of Kadakkal Chandran. As per the teaser, Mammootty takes oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala. The latest news reports about the south flick One suggest that the film will see how the lead star Mammootty want politics to be a good profession and wants to clean its tarnished image.

The lead actor of One will be seen in a crisp white shirt and lungi along with spectacles to add more power to his Chief Minister look. The fans and the audience members are eagerly waiting to see the south film One on the big screen. The Peranbu star Mammootty's heavy-duty look has already generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and followers of the south superstar. Mammootty featured in a film called Shylock, which left the audiences in his awe.

Check out the teaser of One:

The actor played a merciless landlord. Now, in his latest venture, Mammootty will be seen as the tough and determined political ruler, who will go to any lengths to bring about a positive change in the socio-political space and bring a change in the lives of the people. One is helmed by Santhosh Viswanath and the film's script is done by Bobby and Sanjay.

(ALSO READ: Mammootty's first look from the upcoming film One is intense; View Pic)

Credits :youtube

Read More