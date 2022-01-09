One year of Krack: Shruti Haasan shares a VIDEO to reminisce happy memories from the sets of Ravi Teja starrer

It's been one year since the release of the blockbuster film Krack featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. Krack (2021) was the first movie to hit the box office after the first wave and became a phenomenal success. Masses flocked into theatres and enjoyed the movie putting their worries aside for a moment. Today, the film clocked one year of its release and Shruti Haasan shared a video to reminisce happy memories from the sets.

Sharing on her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan wrote, "One year since the release of KRACK Thankyou for the love it meant so much to me and Thankyou to @dongopichand for always believing in me and @raviteja_2628 for being the best ever — lovely memories .. amazing team and the most fun times I’ve ever had with my fav Satvik #gratrful #thankful."

Shruti Haasan essayed a never seen before role as Kalyani. She also took martial arts training for this movie to ace her role to perfection.

Krack is an action movie directed by Gopichand Malineni starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Samuthirakani in lead roles. Krack marks the third collaboration between Gopichand Malineni and Ravi Teja, after superhit movies like Don Seenu (2010) and Balupu (2013). Krack was produced by B. Madhu under the Saraswathi Films Division banner. S Thaman composed the music for this movie.