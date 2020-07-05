  1. Home
  2. entertainment

One Year Of Oh Baby: Samantha Akkineni pens a heartfelt note; REVEALS Nandini Reddy had unfriended her

Nandini Reddy's Oh! Baby has completed one year of its release today and Samantha Akkineni is quite emotional about it as she recalls a few memorable moments on this special occasion.
6371 reads Mumbai
One Year Of Oh Baby: Samantha Akkineni pens a heartfelt note; REVEALS Nandini Reddy had unfriended herOne Year Of Oh Baby: Samantha Akkineni pens a heartfelt note; REVEALS Nandini Reddy had unfriended her
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nandini Reddy's delightful film, Oh! Baby starring Samantha Akkineni in the lead role released last year on July 5th. The film opened to a positive response and managed to earn pretty well at the box office. Samantha delivered a career-best performance in this heartwarming drama and is one of her favourite roles as well. Oh Baby is the official remake of a Korean drama, Miss Granny.  Well, the film has completed one year of its release today and Sam is quite emotional about it as she recalls a few memorable moments on this special occasion. 

Samantha Akkineni penned an honest and heartfelt note as Oh Baby completed one year today. She wrote, "Today last year I was a nervous mess ... so I am going to be enjoying today like I should have July 5th 2019... sorry @nandureddyy that I kept sending you all the negative things people were saying about the movie... I am crazy like that .. I am glad you unfriended me that day .. and friended me back again the next day... #ohbaby is all heart and is the most proud I will be of a film .. Thankyou @nandureddyy @sureshproductions @gurufilms1 @rip_aparte @actorshaurya @peoplemediafactory...Thankyou for making this film happen." 

Check out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below: 

Oh Baby also features Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, Rajendra Prasad in the lead roles. The music is composed by Mickey J. Meyer. 

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement