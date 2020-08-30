One Year Of Saaho: Prabhas looks suave in a monochrome photo as he thanks his fans for all the love & support

As Saaho completed one year of its release today, Prabhas took to Instagram and thanked his fans for all the love and support. The film is directed by Sujeeth, and it stars Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead role.

Baahubali actor Prabhas' last film Saaho has completed one year of its release today, August 30. Directed by Sujeeth, the film saw Prabhas in an action-packed role and the action-thriller featured in the female lead. As the film completed one year today, the Rebel star took to Instagram and thanked his fans for all the love and support. Sharing a monochrome picture of him looking suave in it, Prabhas wrote, "To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho." The picture has taken social media by storm and fans are dropping a lot of heart emoticons in the comment section.

Saaho also featured a lot of Bollywood and South stars like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma amongst others. Saaho, which was made on a huge project managed to earn pretty good at the box office. The film was high on action, comedy and the audience immensely loved Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in it. Meanwhile, fans across the country are sending best wishes to Prabhas on Twitter and other social media platforms as #OneYearOfSaaho trends.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has three mega projects lined up for the release in 2021 and 2022. He will be sharing the screenspace in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's untitled film. The film stars in the female lead role.

His next Radhe Shyam with director Radhe Krishna Kumar is set to release in 2021. The love saga stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

He has also signed a film with director Om Raut and an official announcement on the same was made recently on social media. Titled Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama in the film.

