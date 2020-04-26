One Year of Uyare: Parvathy Thiruvothu pens a powerful note; Says 'Salute the heart, strength of Pallavi'

As Uyare has completed one year today, Parvathy Thiruvothu took to social media and penned a powerful note for Pallavi Raveendran from the film.

Malayalam movie Uyare starring Parvathy Thiruvothu released on April 26, 2019 and today, the film has completed one year. The film is based on the life of Pallavi Raveendran (Parvathy), an aviation student who survived an acid attack. Directed by Manu Ashokan (in his directorial debut), written by Bobby & Sanjay, Uyare received immense response from the audience and critics alike. Uyara received critical acclaim and was a major box office success of the year in Malayalam. As the film has completed one year today, Parvathy Thiruvothu took to social media and penned a powerful note for Pallavi Raveendran from the film.

She wrote, "Salute the heart, the will and the strength of Pallavi Raveendran in all of us! One year of Uyare! Soaring higher and higher. Thank you, everyone, for the love and warmth!." Uyare also features Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles in the film. The film is produced by Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga under the banner of S Cube films. The music for Uyare was composed by Gopi Sunder.

Movie Uyare changed Parvathy Thiruvothu in many ways. During an interview with The Hindi in 2019, the stunner said, "Uyare is an experience that has made me more empathetic and sensitive."

Be it her role in Ennu Ninte Moideen, RJ Sarah in Bangalore Days or the courageous Sameera in Take Off, Parvathy Thiruvothu has always left audience stunner with her roles on the big screen that looked realistic.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

