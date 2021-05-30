ONV Award Controversy: Vairamuthu returns the award after Academy decides to reconsider its decision

The academy recently released a statement on reconsidering the award conferred on Vairamuthu. A day after the jury decided to re-examine the decision taken, Vairamuthu, in a video message has stated that he is returning the ONV Award.

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu is one of the biggest names from the film industry who was accused during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Singer and VO artist Chinmayi and 17 other women accused him of sexual harassment. Recently, a lot of actresses from the Malayalam and Tamil industry protested against ONV Cultural Academy for conferring #MeToo accused Vairamuthu with the prestigious ONV Award. The academy then released a statement on reconsidering the award conferred on him. A day after the jury decided to re-examine their decision, Vairamuthu, in a video message has stated that he is returning the ONV Award.

In a video message, the lyricist stated, "ONV Cultural Academy had announced that they were honouring me with the ONV Award, one of the prestigious awards in Kerala. I, too, thanked them, and welcomed the decision. But I understand that they are going to reexamine giving me the award due to the grudges of certain people. I think that this might be belittling me and poet ONV Kurup. I worry that the intelligent jury should not be pushed to an uncomfortable situation. So, I wish to avoid receiving this award amidst controversies. But I'll say one thing... I'm staying very, very, very truthful. No one needs to verify my truth. So, I have made a decision finally, and I'm announcing it with benevolence. I am returning the ONV Award to the ONV Cultural Academy."

He further continued, 'I kindly request they donate the cash prize of Rs 3 lakh awarded to me to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Moreover, to display my love towards Kerala and Malayalis, I'm personally donating Rs 2 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Let the brotherhood between Tamil and Malayalam flourish. I thank the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamils across the world and friends in the media for wholeheartedly wishing and honouring me after hearing about the award."

Meanwhile, a lot of women on Twitter are calling Vairamuthu's this act nothing but an attempt to save himself.

