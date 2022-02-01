Oo Antava: Allu Arjun and Samantha did justice to song, says choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrrer Pushpa: The Rise won several hearts and its special song Oo Antava, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a different kind of fan base. The song instantly became a blockbuster and garnered lots of praise from the audience. Apart from the lyrics of the song, its dance moves and hook steps are also getting lots of attention. Fans are following its trends and it is all over the internet currently. For all those who are unaware, choreographer Ganesh Acharya is the talent behind the super sensuous dance. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Ganesh Acharya opened up on working with Allu Arjun and Samantha during the song.

While speaking to the news portal, Ganesh Acharya said, “Allu Arjun called me to choreograph in a very short notice. We rehearsed for the song for two days and I worked with Samantha for the first time. I briefed both of them on how I wanted the song and how we will do the sensuous moves. They rehearsed and did justice to the song. Samantha and Arjun brought a certain attitude to the song and that is why the song worked really well.”

Ganesh Acharya also spoke on Allu Arjun and said that he is a very good dancer and actor and a very understanding human being. He added that Allu Arjun expects Bollywood Tadka from him and that’s why he had called him to choreograph Oo Antava song.

For those who are unaware, Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles. Samantha appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', which became a chartbuster. The film is directed by Sukumar and was released on an OTT platform.

