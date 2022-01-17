Oo Antava BTS video: Allu Arjun, Samantha & Ganesh Acharya prep for the sizzling number

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s oomph-worthy performance in Oo Antava from Pushpa has been the talk of the town. Audiences simply loved Samantha in the special dance number. Now, Pinkvilla has come across a BTS video from Oo Antava sets. The clip shows choreographers, along with their head Ganesh Acharya, discussing the steps for the peppy number with Allu Arjun and Samantha. The choreographers are seen having a lot of fun while shooting the sassy track.

The Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise served as the highlight of the film. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song. In the video, the actress can be seen working hard to get the steps right. Sharing this video, she wrote, "Often things we practice so much for don't make it to the screens, and here's a short sneak peek into this amazing choreo that I absolutely had fun learning."

On another occasion, Samantha also thanked the film’s lead actor Allu Arjun. The actress revealed that she was reluctant to do the song, however, Allu Arjun motivated her to grab this opportunity. She said, “There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do Oo Antava. Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun.”