Oo Antava BTS video: Samantha shares a sneak peek from rehearsals and its all things fun

Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is the highlight of the film. Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the song shows her flaunting sexy dance moves. Oo Oo Antava marked Samantha's first special dance track and she managed to steal the show. Now weeks after the film's release, Sam has shared a BTS video from rehearsals and its all things fun and sheer hardwork.

One can see in the BTS video, Sam left no stone unturned to give her best for this one. Sharing this video on her official YT channel, Sam wrote, "Often things we practice so much for don't make it to the screens and here's a short sneak peek into this amazing choreo that I absolutely had fun learning."

Take a look:

Earlier, sharing a still from the song, Samantha shared her thoughts on her first item number. She wrote on Instagram, “I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love."

Also Read: 5 STATEMENTS by Samantha that prove she is a fiercely independent and confident boss lady

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film that released on December 17 has managed to take the box office by storm.