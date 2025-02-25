Operation Raavan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Rakshit Atluri’s crime thriller online

Operation Raavan is a crime thriller that hit the big screens on July 26, 2024. Directed by Venkata Satya, the film received a mix of positive and mixed responses from audiences. Now, months after its theatrical release, it is gearing up for its digital debut.

When and where to watch Operation Raavan

Operation Raavan is going to stream on Aha from February 28 onwards. Making the announcement, the streaming platform wrote on X, "Operation Raavan begins..Premieres from Feb 28 on namma @ahatamil #OperationRaavanonaha #ahatamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Operation Raavan

Ram (Rakshit Atluri) starts his job as an assistant to Amani (Sangeethana Vipin), a seasoned journalist at TV45. Amani is determined to expose a corrupt minister while also investigating a series of mysterious murders targeting brides-to-be. As the police struggle to solve the case, she and Ram dig deeper. Their search uncovers shocking truths, leading them to Jyothi (Radhika Sarathkumar), who holds the key to the mystery.

Venkata Satya attempts to create a psycho-thriller that explores media and police corruption. The second half includes emotional moments, yet they fall flat. The police investigation appears weak, and the action scenes feel exaggerated.

Cast and crew of Operation Raavan

Operation Raavan is directed by Venkata Satya, with a screenplay by the filmmaker himself and Lakshmi Lohith Pujari. Produced by Dhyan Atluri, the film features cinematography by Nani Chamidisetty and editing by Satya Giduturi, while Saravana Vasudevan composed the music.

The cast includes Rakshit Atluri as Anand Sriram, Sangeerthana Vipin as Aamani, Raghu Kunche as a minister, and Radhika Sarathkumar as Jeevitha. Supporting roles are played by Charan Raj, Vinod Sagar, S. S. Kanchi, Rocket Raghava, and Murthy Devagupthapu.

Are you excited to watch Rakshit Atluri and Sangeerthana Vipin starrer Operation Raavan on OTT?