Operation Valentine Teaser: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's aerial action flick promises epic patriotic adventure

Operation Valentine, the film starring Varun Tej Konidela and Manushi Chhillar in the leading role has finally gotten its first teaser today. The film which is directed by Shakti Singh Pratap Hada is slated to release on 16th February 2024.

The film which marks the debut cinematic role for Varun Tej in Hindi cinema is set to be an aerial action thriller, developing in an Air Force backdrop. The teaser features some critical action shots of the actor, cruising inside a fighter jet.

Operation Valentine Teaser:

The film which is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India features a thrilling aerial action film, being the first of its kind in Indian cinema. The film was initially slated to release on 8th December 2023 but due to several reasons, the makers opted to postpone the release date.

The film is touted to be a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer within the backdrops of the Air Force setting, showcasing a wide range of action, drama, and emotions.

The film will also mark Varun Tej’s first film released after his wedding this year to actress Lavanya Tripathi. The newly married couple were recently seen enjoying their honeymoon in London after getting married about a month ago. After tying the knot on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy, followed by receptions in Hyderabad and Dehradun, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are finally spending some time together with each other.

More about Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar is co-written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada along with writers Aamir Khan and Siddharth Rajkumar.

The film’s music is composed by Mickey J Meyer with DOP being handled by Hari K Vedantam and editing fulfilled by Navin Nooli. The film also marks Meyer’s fifth collaboration with Varun Tej after their films Mukunda, Mister, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Gandeevadhari Arjuna.

