Operation Valentine: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s film release POSTPONED
The makers of Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's aerial action film Operation Valentine have officially announced postponing their film.
Varun Tej Konidela is set to make his debut in Hindi film with the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Operation Valentine which is an aerial action film that was earlier slated to release in theaters on December 8th, 2023.
Now, the makers of Operation Valentine themselves have officially announced that the film will be postponed to a brand new date. The official statement by the makers read, “Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s ‘Operation Valentine’ will have a new release date to provide the audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience.”
Check out the official post
