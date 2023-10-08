Operation Valentine: Varun Tej entertainer to release in December following wedding with Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej Konidela, the Tollywood icon is going to ring wedding bells in November and his first release post his wedding will be a high-octane patriotic entertainer, focusing on the background of the Indian Air Force. The actor recently released new looks for his post-wedding release, titled Operation: Valentine.

From the looks of it, his next film is expected to be based on the Indian Air Force and will feature some great action aerial sequences as well. The film will be theatrically released on December 8, 2023.

Varun Tej’s Hindi debut

A cinematic treat is to be expected as 'Ghani' actor Varun Tej Konidela makes his much-anticipated Hindi film debut, taking on the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Alongside him, the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar will be seen as a radar officer in Operation Valentine.

Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, this film promises to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience with its grand scale and high-octane action sequences. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can catch a glimpse of the trailer, and they won't have to wait too long. Operation Valentine, directed by the talented debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Tribute to the Indian Air Force

Earlier today, the film's cast took to social media to express their heartfelt gratitude towards the brave personnel who selflessly serve in the Indian Air Force, acknowledging their sacrifices in the line of duty. This gesture reflects the deep respect and appreciation that the team of 'Operation Valentine' holds for the real-life heroes who inspire their roles on screen. Operation Valentine is a production by Sony Pictures International Productions, with Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures as the producer. The film is co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are getting married this November and as expected it is to be the most extravagant wedding in the Tollywood industry with lots of stars coming together for it.

