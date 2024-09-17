OPINION: Marana Mass, Kaavaalaa and Manasilaayo; how do Rajinikanth and Anirudh keep creating massive bangers in every collab?

Superstar Rajinikanth has been in the film industry for decades now, collaborating with multiple filmmakers and musicians. The veteran star has always been great at his style and swag but nowadays, his songs undoubtedly go viral as he collaborates with his nephew Anirudh Ravichander.

The superstar’s collaboration with his nephew has created some stellar dance bangers which are nothing less of a celebration. Be it weddings, birthdays, festivals, or even just random get-togethers, their collaborative songs never miss anyone’s playlist who is trying to have a fun time.

What makes the combination of Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander so special that it tops the charts every single time?

Why are Rajinikanth and Anirudh combinations such hits?

Rajinikanth and Anirudh have collaborated 4 times now, including the latest hit song Manasilaayo from the movie Vettaiyan. However, their hit combination began back in 2019 with the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, Petta.

The first single from the film titled Marana Mass featured Rajinikanth doing some stylish moves crooned by the late SP Balasubrahmanyam. The banger track which was penned by Vivek not only delivered a new sense of swag to the actor’s persona but also held on to the nostalgic style of classic Rajinikanth hits.

Serving as a major callback by using SPB’s voice once again which merged with philosophical lyrics from the superstar gave us a massive track that still raises our hairs. Following their collaboration in 2019, Rajinikanth and Anirudh once again united in films like Darbar and Jailer with the latter giving us the iconic Kaavaalaa song.

The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar showed us a new avatar of the superstar which was still accompanied by his style quotient. Despite this, the song remained true to the film’s humorous narrative.

However, once again the Rajinikanth and Anirudh combination worked beautifully, making us all groove to the tune in a constant loop mode. The energetic high notes by Anirudh with the fun lines by Arunraja Kamaraj and voiced by Shilpa Rao made it a treat for all Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia fans.

The virality of the song was not limited to just being stuck in the online world but took everyone by storm be it on television, radio, or public spaces. The epic nature of the track simply made us crave more and more from Anirudh with Rajinikanth on the big screen.

Anirudh himself has been credited with being an ardent Rajinikanth fan on several occasions which seems to be the truth with his songs. The rockstar has managed to bring out his true soul and love for the superstar in every possible instance while he composes for him.

This does not limit to the viral tracks which are mentioned above but also stands true to the background scores he crafts in Rajinikanth films. The power-packed tunes which get uplifted on the big screen with the superstar’s magnetic aura and larger-than-life charisma, the combination manage to steal the hearts of anyone who watches it.

More Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander combinations in-store

With the recent banger hit called Manasilaayo still making waves in people’s playlists, various reels from the same are coming. The dance banger which was filled with complete swag by Rajinikanth and fiery moves by Manju Warrier, the song just keeps on getting bigger and bigger among audiences.

The song which has used AI to recreate the late Malayasia Vasudevan’s voice once again went on a nostalgic path combining the iconic combo after 27 years. Not only that, the lyrics penned by Super Subu and Vishnu Edavan capture the fun nature of the song which is combined with a Superstar-style philosophical and blissful comment.

However, their collaborations are not ending anytime soon. Other than the remaining songs in Vettaiyan, the superstar and musician would once again reach us with their next movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The title teaser itself which was released a few months ago gave us a glimpse of the remixed song called Coolie Disco. The track originally called Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa was written by Muthulingam and composed by Ilaiyaraaja for 1983 film Thanga Magan.

Furthermore, if all things go well, the combination would once again feature in the sequel movie called Jailer 2, bringing back the same vibrance or more from the first installment brought in by the Rajinikanth-Anirudh combo.

