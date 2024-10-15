OPINION: Why Fahadh Faasil should stop doing villain and side roles after Pushpa 2 and Vettaiyan, given his success as lead in Aavesham?

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the greatest contemporary actors in Indian cinema, and he has managed to bring out the best in most of his characters. Forgoing his rather underwhelming debut movie, the actor has forged himself better and better with each passing year in cinema.

Not just in Malayalam cinema, which he considers his home ground. But, across other languages like Tamil and Telugu, the actor garners more hoots and cheers than any other performer, sometimes even the protagonists.

With the likelihood of even making his debut in Bollywood soon, is it a ripe time for Fahadh Faasil to go ahead and do more lead character movies similar to Aavesham rather than Vettaiyan and Pushpa 2? Here’s what I think.

Fahadh Faasil: A classic actor in making

Fahadh Faasil is often lauded on platforms for being similar to the 1990s era of Mohanlal. The subtle nature of his acting skills, which send shockwaves of emotions in large volume, surely can be attributed to one another.

However, despite the discourse on whether both the actors carry the same essence, which FaFaa himself denies there to be. It should still be known that Fahadh carries many more skills honed by his hard work when compared to his contemporaries.

Does this mean Fahadh Faasil should be limiting his focus in his career to playing just lead roles? Not necessarily. Over the years, many actors across South cinema have shined in side roles, comical roles, or even as villains, garnering them greater appreciation from the audience than some lead heroes of that time.

When an actor like Fahadh could pull off all these nuances in his career while also having the ability to maintain an action hero like Iyobinte Pusthakam or a simpleton hero like that in Oru Indian Pranayakatha, it surely shouldn’t be seen as a limitation but more like the range of the actor.

Contrary to yesteryear, the ratio of audiences who consider only mass actors as hero material could be said to have increased. With the evolving nature of audiences and their preferences for what they want from a film, it should be noted that they would accept a character or an actor in their truest form if a story was done right.

When considering such aspects, it doesn’t seem like much of a problem when a lead hero can pull off character roles or comical roles. Taking Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram as an example, despite the movie being a complete Kamal Haasan flick, it was Fahadh’s shoulders (along with Vijay Sethupathi) that did the heavy lifting from the get-go till the interval block of the film, be it the investigation, espionage, or the romance.

Should Fahadh Faasil limit his roles as lead for such opportunities?

If asked whether Fahadh Faasil should stop doing movies in lead for such opportunities, the answer would clearly be a hard NO! Playing villainous or character roles in other star-studded movies does not diminish the stature of the actor.

However, it does not also mean that the actor should stop doing movies in his own realm either. In 2024 itself, Fahadh Faasil had quite literally created a storm in the theaters with his film Aavesham and his iconic character Rangan. The character would not only go down in Malayalam pop culture’s history for future generations but is also one of the top most highest grossing films in Malayalam ever.

Check out Aavesham Talent teaser:

The man literally made a movie that was out-and-out fun and breezy to sit through even though the screenplay went dud in the latter half, lagging at points. If an actor of his caliber joins hands with a legendary director with a strong script, he would catapult into a whole new spectrum of success as a performer.

In conclusion, Fahadh Faasil’s career is likely to only rise to higher and higher potential with each passing year, as this just feels like the start steps to his prime era. Over the subsequent years, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Fahadh became one of the most sought-after actors in the country, not just for leading roles but also to be the face of several magnum opuses.

