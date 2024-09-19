OPINION: Why is Malayalam cinema yet to create THAT big impact like KGF, despite great and big-budget films like ARM?

Malayalam cinema has been making quality content for years now. The film industry which is lauded by artists and audiences for its unique school of filmmaking and relatable characters has yet to strike gold in terms of other South industries.

Even though the film industry has managed to create some gems this year on the big screens, including the latest Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The industry is still finding it difficult to get a foothold in theaters, especially outside Kerala.

While the earlier releases of this year in Malayalam like Premalu and Manjummel Boys managed to garner immense praise, the films still did not manage to capture everyone’s attention. Why is it that Malayalam cinema despite having rich storytellers and great artists still finds it hard to get a broader market?

Why are Malayalam cinemas still finding it hard to achieve pan-Indian success?

Malayalam cinema is often credited as an epitome of unique storytelling and experimentation in regional cinema. Since the post-covid period of cinema, Malayalam films have surely grown in terms of their viewership, often being lauded for their quality in filmmaking with a limited budget.

However, the praise-worthy words usually come in a delayed matter, mostly after its OTT releases. Why is it that when films in other regional languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada have managed to wow audiences, Mollywood still finds it difficult to hold a stronghold like them?

Advertisement

Most people would credit the same to the lack of marketing techniques used by filmmakers in Malayalam which pulls back the potential reach of the films within other languages belts. The unawareness of movies creates a disinterest among people to step into the theaters.

While this may stand as a strong reason for the films to be apparently slow in making their way through the audience, it surely isn’t the only factor responsible. Looking at the matter from a business pov, the disinterest in the audience would also simply result in reluctance by distributors in other languages as well, even if films have dubbed versions.

The general lack of production companies not being able to create a sense of expectation for the films limits the markets for these movies. However, if we carefully remember the state of movies like Baahubali and KGF: Chapter 1 during their initial week of release, we would once again consider how they managed to reach out to bigger audiences with less marketing.

Advertisement

This is where the characterization of stories helps in people find a common ground amongst viewers which could transcend the horizons of regional space. While the above-mentioned movies were able to connect with the audience on a level that stood true to them.

However, despite Malayalam movies having the potential to explore such characters and unique narratives, the stories tend to be limited in one way or another. Keeping the same in mind, it should also be noted that having multiple actors from around the country and cramming them into a half-baked screenplay does not make it a pan-Indian film.

A movie that has the ability to grasp audiences everywhere without losing its true soul is what makes it a pan-Indian movie. Taking into consideration multiple opinions about the same, do Malayalam movies not stand a chance to create a huge success in the future?

Does Malayalam cinema still stand a chance to create a pan-Indian impact?

Advertisement

Talking about pan-Indian movies, it is safe to always remember that one of the earliest films to create a sensation throughout India was a fantasy flick called My Dear Kuttichathan, released back in 1984. The film which was also India’s first 3D venture is still a classic that was enjoyed by many in their childhood.

So, the question of whether Malayalam cinema could make a pan-Indian impact is answerable easily. Now, it only stands as a matter of time when a potentially great movie would achieve the status.

With some highly anticipated Malayalam films like L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal, Kathanaar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Tyson said to be in the making, it is worth seeing what the industry has in store for viewers in the following years.

ALSO READ: Paleri Manikyam re-release: Mammootty starrer mystery flick postponed to THIS date