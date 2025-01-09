OPINION: Why is Ram Charan-Shankar's Game Changer receiving massive hype despite the director's recent setbacks with 2.0 and Indian 2?

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is all set to make its way to theaters after being in production for quite a long time. Initially considered for a Christmas 2024 release, the makers postponed it, and now director Shankar's film is slated to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025.

As Shankar helms the movie, reactions have surfaced on the internet regarding the film and how it might fare, especially given the director’s recent works being panned. With movies like Indian 2 and 2.0 receiving mixed responses, the Ram Charan starrer is still heading to theaters with much hype and anticipation. Is it solely due to Ram Charan’s star power, or is it a belief in director Shankar’s craftsmanship?

Director Shankar and his legacy

Director Shankar, who has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema since his debut, is often known as a filmmaker who employs visual narratives in a grand manner. His films often expand the universe they inhabit, presenting moments that feel truly epic and larger than reality.

One of the prime examples of Shankar's reliance on grandeur would be the ambitious project Enthiran, starring Rajinikanth. This movie undoubtedly popularized the concept of robotics in Indian cinema. It not only entertained audiences with its engaging screenplay but also served as a visual spectacle, offering a magical treat through the extensive use of CGI and VFX.

See a song from Enthiran here:

The extensive use of technology and the ability to expose Indian audiences to it is what makes director Shankar one of the most prominent filmmakers in commercial cinema. This trait is not limited to magnum opuses like Enthiran either.

In 2003, Shankar brought The Boys to theaters, featuring then-newcomers Siddharth, Bharath, Manikandan, S. Thaman, Nakkhul, and Genelia Deshmukh in leading roles. Even in this movie, which relied on fresh faces, Shankar crafted creatively enticing song sequences that were groundbreaking at the time.

For instance, the song Boom Boom explored the concept of recycling waste material into art and created something visually unique under the expertise of art director Sabu Cyril. Additionally, the song Ale Ale introduced the use of time-freeze technology, where cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran utilized a total of 62 cameras to achieve the effect—an astonishing feat for its time.

See the song from Boys:

Even Mark Kobe, an expert in computer graphic effects who worked on iconic Hollywood films like Godzilla and Independence Day, joined the team to create a 3D female character for the song Girlfriend.

The sheer amount of brainwork that went into crafting such instances in a coming-of-age teen drama would have been considered preposterous by most filmmakers. However, Shankar not only envisioned it but also laid the groundwork for incorporating such advanced technology into Indian cinema. The director's legacy, built over decades, is what makes him one of the most notable figures in Indian cinema.

While the list of innovations Shankar has introduced in his films could go on endlessly, another impressive aspect of his filmmaking is the seamless interlay of socially relevant topics with protagonists who are deeply affected by them. The conflicts driving his stories forward may seem somewhat exaggerated on screen, but they are undeniably rooted in real-life events and daily struggles faced by the populace.

Movies like Mudhalvan, Anniyan, and many others carry this notion forward. With intense emotions, grandeur, and grounded narratives, Shankar has crafted a unique style that continues to entertain audiences. His ability to blend socially relevant themes with cinematic spectacle solidifies his place as a director held in high regard by both critics and viewers alike.

Is Ram Charan the only hype factor for Game Changer?

Ram Charan is undoubtedly no ordinary name on a global scale, as everyone already knows. Following the massive success of a film like RRR, the actor is set to return to the big screen with a collaboration that is unprecedented in Telugu cinema.

Stepping into the world of director Shankar’s grand vision, Ram Charan takes on a righteous character, showcasing a greater maturity in his charisma—qualities that Game Changer seemingly promises to deliver. While these factors are sure to fuel immense expectations among fans, they won’t be the only highlights of the film.

Watch Game Changer trailer:

With audiences still expecting a grand venture from director Shankar after the underwhelming response to Indian 2 in 2024, his upcoming film could serve as a redemption for the veteran filmmaker.

Backed by a strong cast and crew, Game Changer is also noteworthy for being based on a story narrated by Karthik Subbaraj, the writer-director behind acclaimed films like Jigarthanda, Pizza, and Iraivi.

