OPINION: Will Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 create a pan-India impact for Tamil cinema at the box office?

Tamil cinema has been seeing quite a distasteful trend in terms of box office revenue this year, with Aranmanai 4 being the last major hit in terms of commercial cinema. The lack of footfalls in theaters seems to be creating a predicament for the industry and theater owners.

Over the first half of 2024, the Tamil cinema industry saw more than 100 movies getting released in theaters. However, out of them, only a select few movies like Captain Miller starring Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, Aranmanai 4, Ayalaan, and Soori’s Garudan managed to create an impact in theaters.

Even the much-hyped sports action movie Lal Salaam, which featured Rajinikanth in an extended role, failed to generate numbers in theaters compared to the film’s budget.

Now, after much delay, Tamil cinema is set to witness a massive release with the advent of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The vigilante movie directed by Shankar is creating quite the buzz, but will it manage to create a pan-Indian impact for Tamil cinema?

Will Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 create pan-Indian magic?

The much-awaited movie by the Kamal Haasan and Shankar duo has been in the making for quite some time. Not only is it a large canvas film, but it also rides heavily on nostalgia. The film, which is being widely promoted by the makers all over India, is eyeing to become the next big magnum opus from the South cinema industry.

Recently, the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD had a similar effect on the audience, becoming the talk of the town within hours of its release. The pan-Indian impact of the film was able to create vibrant business for the Telugu industry, becoming yet another banger from South cinema similar to Baahubali, KGF, and RRR.

Advertisement

However, in terms of Tamil cinema, the last pan-Indian blockbuster that even got released in small-scale Hindi-speaking belts was the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, ironically made by Shankar as well. With Indian 2 set to follow the same path, this could mean a great new opening for the film, which even Vikram and Leo did not manage to capitalize on.

In Bollywood spaces, the only movie releasing on the same date is the Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira, the remake of Soorarai Pottru. The latter, despite having a star in the lead, has a limited release and only minor publicity, making it a widely useful opportunity for Indian 2 to grab the major spaces.

Moreover, the first installment, called Hindustani in Hindi, was released 28 years ago and made a stellar impact at the box office, holding a cult following even today. However, despite having such a golden opportunity, will Indian 2 hit the bull’s eye or miss the mark?

Advertisement

Indian 2 and concerns over its trailer

The trailer of the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 was released to widespread appeal over the internet, with various people loving it, especially Haasan and Shankar fans. While many are anticipating a classic film by the director, featuring the hero battling social injustices with high-concept technological use, others are still a bit wary of the movie.

One of the most prominent criticisms from the Indian 2 trailer and its album comes from AR Rahman fans who miss the same musical prominence as the first film. Anirudh Ravichander is crafting the music for the upcoming movie and offers some bangers that comprise various styles, but the audience still feels a sense of loss without the ARR magic.

Moreover, the trailer emphasizes how the Indian thatha, aka Senapathy, is making his way back to India to rid the country of corrupt activities once again. The familiar theme in Shankar's films did not seem to resonate as strongly with the audience following the trailer, raising some worries.

Advertisement

Another criticism levied after seeing the trailer was the lack of creative and impactful dialogue. Compared to the first installment, the lines written by the late Sujatha still hold prominence despite decades of its release.

Keeping all these factors in mind, it stands to reason that the movie's success will ultimately be determined once it hits the big screens on July 12, 2024. There have been instances where movies perform better once they are in theaters, with a mass amount of audience flocking in to witness an epic spectacle.

Check out the Indian 2 trailer:

If the movie Indian 2 manages to create a better impact through its word-of-mouth publicity, raising the booking numbers, this could signify an epic resurgence of Tamil cinema and also a major pan-India release from the South.

The success of Indian 2 would not only rejuvenate the Tamil film industry but also establish a stronger foothold for South Indian cinema in the broader Indian market. This could pave the way for more ambitious projects and collaborations, encouraging filmmakers to push the boundaries of storytelling and production.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kamal Haasan receives ‘carriers of love’ from Thug Life co-star Joju George ahead of Indian 2 release