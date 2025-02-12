OPINION: With Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Max getting TV premieres before OTT release, are we witnessing a new trend in entertainment?

Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Max are set to hit television screens ahead of their OTT release. Both films were major hits in theaters, and in contrast to the usual norms, they are now premiering on TV first.

With this move, are the makers and stars of these ventures aiming to create a new trend in post-theatrical film releases?

Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Max to premiere on TV ahead of OTT release

Since the emergence of OTT platforms, movies have commonly been released online ahead of their television premieres. In most cases, films become available on OTT platforms approximately 45 days after their theatrical release.

While most films follow this pattern, they typically premiere on TV channels only after their OTT debut. However, in a turn of events, hit ventures like Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Max are making their television premieres ahead of online streaming.

The makers had earlier announced that these films would be released on television, while an official update regarding their OTT streaming is yet to be made. Why might the makers have chosen this route for the films’ post-theatrical viewing? Does this mark the beginning of a new trend in film releases?

Possible reasons for releasing films on TV before OTT

While it is difficult to determine the exact reason behind this decision, one possible explanation is the significant audience that still prefers watching films and shows on television.

Advertisement

Although younger audiences dominate OTT viewership, a large section of viewers still rely on television for entertainment. For many, TV remains the primary source of movies and shows, even in the digital age.

Despite the seamless experience offered by OTT platforms, traditional television viewing remains crucial for some audiences. The communal nature of TV viewing, where families gather to watch movies together, enhances the overall experience. Unlike OTT, which often caters to individual viewers, television allows films to attract audiences of all ages for a shared experience.

While many people enjoy watching OTT content individually, a significant portion of the audience still prefers TV as a family activity. Since both Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Max cater to a broad demographic, it makes sense for the makers to target television audiences before making the films available digitally. A TV premiere is also considered more exciting by many, as all fans can celebrate and watch the movie together at the same time.

Advertisement

However, given the growing popularity of OTT platforms, a digital release remains essential. Whether this move signals a new trend in film releases remains to be seen. Only time will tell if more filmmakers will adopt this strategy in the future.