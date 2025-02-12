Orange OTT release: Where to watch Ram Charan starrer online as it returns to theaters
Read on to learn where you can watch the Ram Charan-starring movie Orange online as it re-releases in theaters!
Ram Charan’s film Orange is back in theaters with a re-release. Originally released on November 26, 2010, the movie is also available for streaming on OTT.
Where to watch Orange
Ram Charan’s Orange is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Despite being a box office flop during its original release, the film later gained cult classic status in the actor’s filmography.
Official trailer and plot of Orange
Ram Charan’s Orange is a romantic comedy-drama that follows the story of Ram, a man disillusioned with the idea of everlasting love after enduring nine breakups.
Frustrated with his last relationship with Jaanu, he narrates his story to a police officer while creating graffiti art. Through flashbacks, the film explores Ram and Jaanu’s romance, their ideological differences on love, and the challenges they face.
The rest of the movie unravels whether they will overcome their conflicts and reunite.
Cast and crew of Orange
Orange stars Ram Charan in the lead role, alongside Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead. The film also features Shazahn Padamsee, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Sanjay Swaroop, Manjula, Srinivas Avasarala, and Siddu Jonnalagadda in key roles.
Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film is based on a screenplay written by him. The music and background score were composed by Harris Jayaraj.
The cinematography for Orange was handled by Kiran Reddy and B. Rajasekar, while editing was done by Marthand K. Venkatesh. The film was produced by Ram Charan’s uncle, Nagendra Babu.
Despite an underwhelming box office performance at the time of release, Orange was later dubbed and released in Tamil as Ramcharan (2011) and in Malayalam as Hai Ramcharan (2012).
VD 12 titled Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda becomes an intense savior with powerful narration by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor in teaser video