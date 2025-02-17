Orange re-release: Filmmaker spills beans on alternate climax that was shot for Ram Charan starrer

Ram Charan and Genelia D’Souza starrer Orange was re-released on February 14, 2025, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. It is safe to say that the film did an impressive performance at the box office during its second innings and has been receiving love from the audiences once again.

Recently, the director of the movie, Bhaskar, revealed how he had shot an entirely different climax sequence, which would have given a separate ending to the Ram Charan starrer.

Speaking with N Media, the director highlighted that the makers had initially planned for an ending where the lead pair of RC and Genelia would separate and go their different ways, offering a tragic ending and giving the film an impactful boost.

While the climax was first shot with this in mind, it was later decided that the characters deserved a happy ending, considering the kind of struggle and challenges they had to put up with in the entire track.

Bhaskar said, “In the discussion stage, there was a climax where Genelia had to leave and go. There is one climax when he leaves and goes away. And another climax where holding onto something; there is a feeling that he has solved his problem, or else his freedom.”

For the uninformed, upon its first theatrical release 15 years ago, Orange did not end up bagging a good response at the box office. The movie was declared a dud by many courtesy of the insignificant collections it minted.

However, upon its re-release, the romantic comedy seems to have charmed its way to the audience. Especially since the Ram Charan starrer hit the big screens on its second run for Valentine’s Day, it has been well-received even over newer theatrical releases.

Besides Ram Charan and Genelia, Orange also starred Shazahn Padamsee, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Pavitra Lokesh, Vennela Kishore, and more in crucial roles.