Orange Re-release: Ram Charan’s popular romantic comedy to hit the theaters again after 15 years

Ram Charan’s Telugu romantic comedy Orange received much acclaim and applause from the audience upon its release. While the film had an average run at the box office, its soundtrack continues to earn special praise even today. Now, 15 years after its initial theatrical release, the movie is all set to hit the big screens once again.

An announcement regarding this re-release was made on social media and went viral in no time. Orange is slated to start its re-release on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

For those unversed, alongside Ram Charan, the film starred Genelia D’Souza as the leading lady opposite him. The cast also included notable actors like Shazahn Padamsee, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Pavitra Lokesh, Vennela Kishore, and more in pivotal roles.

Orange was directed by Bhaskar, based on a story written by him. The film was produced by Nagendra Babu and bankrolled under the banner of Anjana Productions. It was initially released on November 26, 2010.

Interestingly, Orange was the next project Ram Charan chose to take up following his successful stint with Magadheera. The actor’s preference for a romantic flick landed him this opportunity.

In fact, considering the success of Magadheera, Kajal Aggarwal was also considered for a role in the film. However, the role eventually went to Shazahn Padamsee. The film was extensively shot in Australia, specifically in Sydney and Melbourne.

Surprisingly, Orange became the largest Indian-budget film ever shot in Australia, with more than half of the cast and crew hailing from the country.

Fast forward to today, Ram Charan is basking in the success of his recent release Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action thriller has performed moderately at the box office.

