'Orey Superstar, Orey Thalaivar': Vettaiyan actress Dushara pens emotional note for Rajinikanth, calls it her 'Padayappa' moment

Dushara Vijayan is on cloud nine after working with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. The actress has been receiving positive responses from the audience for her performance alongside the superstar. Recently, she took to X to pen a long emotional note recalling her working experience with Thalaivar.

Dushara wrote, "There are certain things that I’ve imagined would happen with me, but this was something that I never even dared to dream of. To imagine that I would work with The Superstar, The Thalaivar someday was not even a part of the plan."

The Vettaiyan actress went on to say that her first day, first shot on the sets of the film was with Rajinikanth and everything about it was "surreal." She shared how the Coolie actor's aura and energy was nothing but "magical."

Dushara continued by mentioning that her earliest memory as a Rajinikanth fan was to rush home after school and watch one of his movies. She wrote, "My goodddddd I really feel lucky. Like I’ve mentioned earlier also this is my “Padayappa” moment."

The Raayan actress concluded her note by expressing gratitude, saying that all her hardwork and patience has paid off. "Once again I’d like to say “Orey Superstar, Orey Thalaivar, Chancey illey”," she penned.

Take a look at her post below:

The film revolves around Sharanya (Dushara), a government school teacher in Kanyakumari who discovers a drug trade running near her school. The case is being handled by Kanyakumari SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), who is known for his controversial encounter killings. He apprehends the drug boss and administers 'justice' during a confrontation, but this is only the beginning of a much greater controversy. TJ Gnanavel and B. Kiruthika co-wrote the screenplay.

Meanwhile, the star cast of Vettaiyan includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and several others. The movie released in theaters on October 10, coinciding with Navratri festivities.

