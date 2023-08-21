Organisers play Oo Antava on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's entry in New York and you cannot miss her reaction

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in New York for the 41st India Day Parade. Pictures and videos of the talented actress from New York have been going viral all over social media. Now, another video of Samantha is being heavily talked about by netizens.

In a video, Samantha can be seen addressing a crowd. While she walked up to the mic, her popular song Oo Antava was played by the organizers. She revealed to the crowd that it had been a while since she had heard the Pushpa song.

