Ori Devuda Movie Review: This Vishwak Sen starrer remake is enjoyable for its fantasy and sensibilities

Director: Ashwath Marimathu

Rating: 3/5



This Telugu remake of 'Oh My Kadavule' (Tamil) sees Vishwak Sen stepping into the shoes of Ashok Selvan, while Mithila Palkar reprises Ritika Singh, Venkatesh reprises Vijay Sethupathi, and Asha Bhat takes care of the role played by Vani Bhojan in the original. The Tamil original came at a time when Kollywood was thought to have lost interest in love stories. The genre (romantic-fantasy) feeds into a roster of philosophical questions, dilemmas and Catch-22 situations we know of.



Arjun has been in a year-long marital relationship with Anu. They think that the marriage has been floundering and that they are are done for. They apply for divorce. The story takes a mystifying turn when Arjun meets an enigmatic personality (Victory Venkatesh as God). By the interval, God gifts him a boon. He now gets not to choose to marry Anu and see how life goes. Will Arjun's life metamorphose into a miracle after this? Or, is it going to get only worse?



Arjun may not be someone who is too laid-back in life, but he does become perfunctory after marriage. The emotional disappointment that he faces is not made to feel like a catastrophe, thanks to the occasionally blusterous treatment. The unornamented flavour of the narration keeps the audience invested even in its somewhat sluggish portions.



Tharun Bhaskcer's dialogue-writing is uncluttered, while the inconsequential yet sincere changes that have been made to the original don't look sloppy.