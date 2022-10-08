Ori Devuda Trailer: Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar's troublesome love story is all things entertaining
Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar's love story to Venkatesh's role, highlights of Ori Devuda trailer
Vishwak Sen is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Ori Devuda with Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar and Venkatesh Daggubati. Today, the trailer of the film was released and it promises a perfect rom-com with a fantasy twist. The trailer tells the troublesome love story of Vishwak and Mithila, who got married.
Vishwak Sen goes through a roller coaster ride as he explains his marital troubles to God. Vishwak (Arjun) and Mithila Palkar (Anu), two childhood friends get married as their parent's decision. However, Arjun finds it difficult to love Anu or see her as his wife. In the meantime, he meets his school crush Meera and their marriage soon turns chaotic and they end up applying for a divorce.
Venkatesh Daggubati plays a key role in Ori Devuda
Venkatesh will be seen in a very key role in the film. He will be seen in the role of god and offers Arjun a golden ticket to live his life as he wishes. But what this will lead to is the interesting crux of the story.
Venkatesh steps into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi who played God in Oh My Kadavule. Interestingly, the Kannada remake Lucky Man which was released in September this year had late actor Puneeth Rajkumar essay the role. Ori Devuda hits the screens on October 21.
Remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule.
Ori Devuda is the remake of Ashwath Marimuthu's Tamil romantic fantasy Oh My Kadavule (2020). The original movie starred Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh.
Puri Jagannadh in Ori Devuda
Liger director Puri Jagannadh also features a cameo appearance. He says the line, 'I love divorces' in the trailer.
Ashwanth Marimuthu, the director of the original movie, is helming the Telugu remake as well. Ori Devuda is produced by Pearl V Potluri, Prasad Potluri, and Dil Raju under the banners PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners respectively. Director and writer, Tharun Bhascker, who has worked on superhit films like Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi will pen the dialogues for this film.
Vijay Mukthavarapu and Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana are part of the technical team. It also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Asha Bhat and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. Ori Devuda is slated to release in theatres on October 21.
Also Read: Low-budget South movies prove 'small is beautiful' as they sweep away audiences' hearts and box office