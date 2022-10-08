Ori Devuda Trailer: Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar's troublesome love story is all things entertaining

Vishwak Sen is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Ori Devuda with Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar and Venkatesh Daggubati. Today, the trailer of the film was released and it promises a perfect rom-com with a fantasy twist. The trailer tells the troublesome love story of Vishwak and Mithila, who got married. Vishwak Sen goes through a roller coaster ride as he explains his marital troubles to God. Vishwak (Arjun) and Mithila Palkar (Anu), two childhood friends get married as their parent's decision. However, Arjun finds it difficult to love Anu or see her as his wife. In the meantime, he meets his school crush Meera and their marriage soon turns chaotic and they end up applying for a divorce.

Venkatesh Daggubati plays a key role in Ori Devuda Venkatesh will be seen in a very key role in the film. He will be seen in the role of god and offers Arjun a golden ticket to live his life as he wishes. But what this will lead to is the interesting crux of the story. Venkatesh steps into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi who played God in Oh My Kadavule. Interestingly, the Kannada remake Lucky Man which was released in September this year had late actor Puneeth Rajkumar essay the role. Ori Devuda hits the screens on October 21. Remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule. Ori Devuda is the remake of Ashwath Marimuthu's Tamil romantic fantasy Oh My Kadavule (2020). The original movie starred Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh. Puri Jagannadh in Ori Devuda Liger director Puri Jagannadh also features a cameo appearance. He says the line, 'I love divorces' in the trailer.