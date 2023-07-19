Original vs Remake: Do you think Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar can do justice to Ajith's blockbuster Vedalam?

What's a remake? A movie made again in a different language. But we are living on the 22nd century, where audiences have got very advanced. Now, movies are watched and accepted without any language barriers. Yet, remakes are still being made. If we can say out of 10, almost 5-7 movies are for sure remake versions. Be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Kollywood. The practice of remakes has been going since ages.

Bholaa Shankar vs Vedalam

In the original vs remake, today we shall look at an upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar, which is a remake of the blockbuster Tamil film Vedalam. The Telugu remake stars Megastar Chiranjeevi and is directed by Meher Ramesh. The star-studded cast is quite exciting too as it features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth Akkineni. But will this film stand up to Vedalam or join the list of remake failures?

Honestly, when I think about it why would audiences want to put their energy and money into a remade, when the original version is actually superb? But the cinema industry functions differently, we surely can't judge because many remakes have worked here.



What can work and what can't work in Bholaa Shankar compared to original

But Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar seems like an easy pass with Ajith Kumar's Vedalam. The original Tamil film was released in 2015 but is yet remembered among movie buffs. The film was a huge blockbuster at the box office and a perfect mass project for Ajith Kumar. With Ajith's screen presence on the table, whether Chiranjeevi can do justice is quite a big question. Veladam is known for Ajith's larger-than-life screen presence, heroic actions, and style. So watching the remake version is quite unpredictable. But Chiranjeevi is quite a huge star too, his dance and action is a treat to Telugu fans. So somewhere it might work for his fans as well.

With whatever glimpse we got into the remake world of Bholaa Shankar, the direction looks quite flaky. There is a new trend of Telangana accent in Tollywood lately. Even in Bholaa Shankar, going by teaser, Chiranjeevi is seen having an accent of Telangana Telugu and Hyderabadi Hindi. Honestly, it doesn't suit him. The megastar is known for his fluent Telugu and dialogues delivery, so maybe that would have worked better.

The biggest plus point of Bholaa Shankar, giving tough competition to Vedalam is its music. The background music and first single Jam Jam Jajjanaka were really good. And not to forget, Chiranjeevi's dance moves even at the age of 67.

Recently, Chiranjeevi revealed a video from Bholaa Shankar, in which he is seen imitating his brother Pawan Kalyan’s style and acting method. While mega fans are overjoyed by this performance, not sure if movie buffs actually liked it.

Advertisement

Remakes miss charm to show the hero's real screen image?

In the midst of standing up with the original, the charm of showing the star's real image built over the years has just diminished somewhere. But as we mentioned, it's too early to judge if Bholaa Shankar will work among the audiences or not. It is to be noted that Megastar's previous release Godfather was remade as well but still managed to impress the audiences.

About Vedalam

Vedalam revolves around a former gangster and mercenary and how reforms to protect his adoptive sister from ruthless international crime syndicate. However, he is forced to go back to his original gangster avatar once again.

The film stars Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan while Ashwin Kakumanu, Rahul Dev, Thambi Ramaiah, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Soori play supporting roles. The film grossed more than Rs 120 crore at the box office upon its release.

About Bholaa Shankar

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi is playing the titular character Bholaa Shankar, a humble taxi driver with a mysterious past. Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is playing the role of his little sister in the film, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with the megastar. Tamanaah Bhatia, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of Bholaa Shankar's love interest.

Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej essay the supporting roles in the film. Mahathi Swara Sagar composes the songs and original score. Dudley is the director of photography. Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year.

ALSO READ: Screen Icons: Ajith’s stardom may be limited to Tamil Nadu but that doesn't discredit his disruptive success