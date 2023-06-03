Orrisa Train accident: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and other South celebs express grief and offer condolences

On Friday night, a tragic train accident took the nation by shock. This massive accident saw three trains collide in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district. The incident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. This accident saw over 230 people killed and more than 900 injured. Several passengers got trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train, and ongoing rescue operations are underway.

This tragic incident and the visuals of the accident have shaken the nation. Many South celebs took to Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved families. They also expressed grief and paid tribute to the lost souls. Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and many others expressed grief after learning about the incident.

Jr NTR was one of the first celebs in the South to react to the tragic accident. He tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each, and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units. #BalasoreTrainAccident"

Anil Ravipudu said that he was shocked by watching the visuals of the train accident. He wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to see the visuals of #BalasoreTrainAccident, my deepest condolences go out to the families & loved ones who are grieving. I hold each and every person affected by this devastating incident in my thoughts and prayers.Strength and healing during this difficult time."

Yash also expressed grief and wrote on Twitter, "It’s difficult to describe in words how heart-wrenching the train tragedy of Odisha is. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations."

