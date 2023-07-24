Oru Adaar Love actress Noorin Shereef gets married to Fahim Safar; Watch emotional video from dreamy wedding

It feels like yesterday when Priya Prakash Varrier, Noorin Shereef, and Roshan Abdul Rahoof became household names with Oru Adaar Love. But the truth is, it has already been four long years since that happened. The high school romance became a talking point and was marred by controversy. But no one can deny that the film did become a topic of conversation and had an impact to some extent.

Noorin Shereef was the one who got the most positive reviews among the film's three leads after it was released. The actress quickly became everyone’s favorite, and now this schoolgirl from Oru Adaar Love has gotten married. She married actor and scriptwriter Fahim Safar.

Noorin Shereef shares glimpses of an emotional and dreamy wedding as she gets married to Fahim Safar

Noorin Shereef is all smiles as she gets married to Fahim Safar

Noorin Shereef has shared a few glimpses from her wedding, and they are sure to put a smile on your face. Noorin could not contain her excitement and giddiness about marrying Fahim; she also teared up at one point. Surely, their wedding video is going to give you all the feels.

Noorin got married in the Kerala capital, Thiruvananthapuram. For the uninitiated, the couple got engaged last year. Many of the couple’s film industry friends attended the marriage function and wished the couple good luck. The list of attendees included her Oru Adaar Love co-actor Priya Prakash Varrier, Ahaana Krishna, and Rajisha Vijayan.

It was great to witness Noorin's colleagues taking time off from their busy schedules to be with their friend on her big day. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also attended the occasion and blessed the newlyweds.

The couple looked their absolute best in their respective wedding attires. The pictures and videos that have been shared from the wedding make one thing clear: their love for each other. As both of them work in the Malayalam film industry, they met each other through their work. Over time, the duo became close friends, and this bond of friendship developed into a beautiful love story.

