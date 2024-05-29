Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu reacts to sexual accusations against him; says it's an 'attempt to extort money'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Malayalam film director Omar Lulu, known for his movie Oru Adaar Love has found himself in the crosshairs of a sexual assault allegation, levied by a young actress. Now, the director himself has come forward to present his side of the argument.

Omar Lulu has alleged that the whole ordeal is a means to blackmail him and extort money as the complainant holds resentment towards him. According to OnManorama, the director said that he and the actress had been good friends for a long time and would often go on trips together. However, a feud between them took place earlier which resulted in both of them not being in contact for six months.

Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu responds to recent sexual assault allegations

According to a report by PTI, an alleged young actress in Malayalam cinema registered an FIR at Ernakulam Rural police station levying rape charges against Omar Lulu. The case was transferred to Nedumbassery police station and the director was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376.

Moreover, the young actress also alleged in her complaint that she was sexually abused on multiple occasions in return for roles in his movies. However, in response to the allegations, Lulu has said that this is an attempt to defame him for blackmailing and extorting money.

The director added, “The actress had worked in my recent movie. Now, as my new movie has started, she has come forward with such a complaint.” He also alleged that her motive for such accusations might be for not being part of his next film.

Omar Lulu’s next

The director of Oru Adaar Love starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Noorin Shereef, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and many more in key roles is gearing up for his next film.

The movie titled Bad Boyz features Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles and is said to be “an Omar Fun.” The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Saiju Kurup, Babu Antony, Bibin George, Sheelu Abraham, and many more in key roles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

