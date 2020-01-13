Oru Adaar Love fame Noorin Shereef shares a romantic post; Finally REVEALS the truth about it

Noorin Shereef recently left her fans curious with a romantic post that she shared on her Instagram account. Finally, she decided to end the mystery and revealed the truth behind it.

Oru Adaar Love fame Noorin Shereef recently left her fans curious with a romantic post that she shared on her Instagram account. The young and talented actress shared a picture that sees her holding another person's hand. Soon fans showered her with congratulatory messages. Speculations started doing the rounds about her marriage after Noorin wrote, "Happy to have you in my life.superexcited to tell the whole world about us."

Noorin Shereef finally decided to end the mystery and revealed the truth behind her recent 'romantic' post. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of fake hand makeup and wrote, "Fake hand makeup So atlast its a reveal. I tried faking boy hand makeup and yes it becom a sucess . This was my first attempt on makeupskills and yes i proved it .To all people who misunderstood- i still love mysef,happy to have me and excited to tell the whole world that i lovemyself."

On the work front, the Kerala beauty is all set to entertain the audience with her next film 'Vellappam'. The actress will be essaying the female lead opposite 'Pathinettam Padi' fame Akshay Radhakrishnan.

During a recent interview, the talented actress revealed that she would like to star opposite Allu Arjun. “At this stage of my career, I cannot have preferences. But given a choice, I love to be paired with Allu Arjun. I am fond of his style,” said Noorin.

