Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you plan to watch Kunchacko Boban’s comedy thriller

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, was released in theaters on April 15, 2026. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, here’s what netizens have to say about the comedy thriller.

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user wrote that KuBo and RBP had once again delivered a good attempt, adding that the content, casting, comedy, dialogues, performances, and background score were all commendable.

Another netizen stated that Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil marked the reunion of Kunchacko Boban and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, and that the collaboration worked exceptionally well. They mentioned that Kunchacko Boban delivered a powerhouse performance, while Dileesh Pothan and the rest of the cast provided strong support. They further described the film as a creative, witty, and refreshing cinematic experience, calling it a must-watch for movie lovers.

A third user commented that Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil was a different kind of entertainer film, which smoothly blended investigation drama with humour. They added that Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval handled the story well and that Kunchacko Boban delivered a strong performance. According to them, all departments contributed effectively, resulting in a solid overall output, and they rated the film 4/5.

Additionally, a fourth netizen mentioned that the film was engaging, successfully combining thriller elements with light humour. They noted that Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil worked well because of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s unique storytelling and Kunchacko Boban’s performance, while also praising the technical aspects. They concluded by calling it a must-watch.

Here are the reactions:

More about Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows the story of a government health worker in remote Wayanad who cares for his bedridden brother while struggling with personal troubles. His quiet life is disrupted when an armed fugitive demands shelter as law enforcement closes in.

With Kunchacko Boban headlining and co-producing the project, the film also features Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheesh, and others in key roles.

Dawn Vincent has composed the songs and background score, while Arjun Sethu handles the cinematography. Additionally, Manoj Kannoth serves as the editor.

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