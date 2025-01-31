Oru Jaathi Jaathakam Twitter review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Malayalam comedy film

The Malayalam movie Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, starring actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan hit the big screens on January 31, 2025. As the film made its rounds in theaters, netizens took to their social media handles to share their reviews about the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user called the film “incredibly hilarious.” Another user expressed that the flick is nothing but flat. A person explained it was enjoyable due to Vineeth’s performance as Jayesh.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Oru Jaathi Jaathakam:

Judging from the list of reactions, the movie seems to have captured the attention of a few and is emerging as an average comedy entertainer.

Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, is directed by his maternal uncle M Mohanan, marking their second collaboration after Aravindante Athidhikal. The comedy-drama film focuses on the life of Jayesh, a man who is trying to get married.

However, in his attempt for the same, the man encounters a woman who is supposedly an expert in palmistry. After reading his palm, the woman explains that Jayesh’s life is set to face a series of unfortunate events. The rest of the film follows how the man faces these challenges, which are narrated through a humorous lens.

Aside from Vineeth, the movie also has actors like Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, PP Kunhikrishnan, Mridul Nair, Vidhu Prathap, Sayanora Philip, Amal Thaha, Indu Thampi, and many more in key roles.

As the film features references to the LGBTQ+ community, the movie was recently banned from hitting screens in GCC countries except Oman.

Check out the trailer for Oru Jaathi Jaathakam:

Moving forward, Vineeth Sreenivasan is next set to appear in the movie Bha. Bha. Ba., starring Dileep in the lead role. The action thriller flick being helmed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar is based on a screenplay by actors and real-life couple Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

Apart from Dileep and Vineeth, the film also has the latter’s younger brother, Dhyan Sreenivasan, in the lead role. Moreover, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Balu Varghese, Sidharth Bharathan, Sandy Master, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, and many more.