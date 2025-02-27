Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT release: Where to watch Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam rom-com online

Oru Jaathi Jathakam is a Malayalam romantic comedy that premiered in theaters on January 31, 2025. Directed by M. Mohanan, the film received mixed reviews at the box office. However, it is now gearing up for its digital debut. Keep reading to find out where to watch it online.

Where to watch Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Oru Jaathi Jathakam will be available on Manorama Max soon. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on their Instagram handle, "Oru Jaathi Jathakam | Coming Soon on manoramaMAX."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Oru Jaathi Jathakam

The film follows the life of a misogynist named Jayesh. Being in his 30s, he is eager to get married and works in Chennai but visits his hometown in Kannur every weekend to search for a bride. The story begins with a song that reflects his rigid mindset. He constantly finds faults in women and has unrealistic expectations for his future wife. She must be fair and beautiful, like the heroines in Kottaram Veettile Appoottan.

With help from family and friends, his search continues. However, doubts about his sexuality emerge, taking the story in an unexpected direction. Vineeth Sreenivasan’s performance adds charm, and the exaggerated moments enhance the comedy. However, will Jayesh find a wife? More importantly, will his perspective change? The film explores these questions.

Cast and crew of Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Oru Jaathi Jathakam is directed by M. Mohanan and written by Rakesh Mantodi, with Sharesh Malayankandy as the co-writer. Produced by Maha Subair, the film features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar, Pooja Mohanraj, and Mridul Nair in key roles.

The cinematography is handled by Viswajith Odukkathil, while Ranjan Abraham takes charge of the editing. On the other hand, Guna Balasubramanian has composed the music for the film.

Are you excited to watch Oru Jaathi Jathakam on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.