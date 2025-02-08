Oru Kattil Oru Muri OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Poornima Indrajith’s Malayalam comedy drama online

The popular Malayalam comedy-drama Oru Kattil Oru Muri made an average box office run post its theatrical release. However, audiences had appreciated its subtle storyline, which balances in equal measure emotions of romance and comedy. And now, nearly a year after it hit the big screen, the movie is now all set to stream digitally on the OTT space.

When and where to watch Oru Kattil Oru Muri

The Malayalam film Oru Kattil Oru Muri is now all set to release online. The movie is available for streaming on Manorama Max. An official post was released by the streaming giant in this regard on their official IG handle.

Sharing a poster of the movie, they wrote, “Watch 'Oru Kattil Oru Muri,' acted by Hakim Shah, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Poornima Indrajith, now on your Manorama Max....WATCH FULL MOVIE ON MANORAMAMAX.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Oru Kattil Oru Muri

The literal translation of Oru Kattil Oru Muri comes out to ‘one cot, one room’. Likely so, the plot of the film revolves around one single cot or bed as its only trope. However, what adds the needed twist to the narration are the two claimants to the bed.

First, a woman who is attached to it since she once shared the cot with her husband; second, another woman who has rented the room where the cot is placed along with it as well.

Advertisement

While these two women do not know the life story of one another, they end up sharing the same cot while staying anonymous to each other for most of the time.

The movie also explores themes of gripping realities, friendship, despair and struggle to emerge out of societal pressures.

Cast and crew of Oru Kattil Oru Muri

The central cast of the Malayalam film includes Poornima Indrajith, Hakim Shahjahan and Priyamvada Krishnan. Other actors are Vijayaraghavan, Shammi Thilakan, Jaffer Idukki and Ganapathi.

Oru Kattil Oru Muri is directed by Shanavas K Bavakkutty and its story has been penned by Raghunath Paleri. Bankrolled under Saptha Tharang Creations Private Limited and Vikramadithyan Film, its music is composed by Ankit Menon and Varkey.