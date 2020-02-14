Oru Kutti Kadhai: Single track of Vijay starrer Master RELEASED

Oru Kutti Kadhai, the first single track of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was released by the makers on Friday.

The makers of Vijay starrer Master on Friday released the first single track of the movie on social media. While Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, Arunraja Kamaraj penned the lyrics and the song was sung by Vijay himself. It was said earlier that the song was inspired from Vijay's style of narrating short stories during the audio launches of his movies. Sung in Tanglish, Oru Kutti Kathai shows animated visuals of Thalapathy Vijay inside a classroom, among the students.

Yesterday, Anirudh shared a video promo on his social media space, while revealing the beat of the song. In the video, he was seen tapping the rhythm of the song with what looked like a plate and a stone, while ending the video by posing like Thalapathy Vijay’s second look for the film. The makers took to their Twitter account earlier this week and revealed the film's first single track release date.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who rose to fame after his recent movie Kaithi starring Karthi, Master has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. South biggie Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the main antagonist, while Shanthanu will also be seen in a prominent role. In the past two weeks, Master has been occupying headlines after the lead actor Vijay was taken out of the movie sets in Neyveli by the Income Tax officials, in connection with the actor’s previous film Bigil, which was produced by AGS Media.

