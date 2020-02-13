Oru Kutti Kathai: Anirudh Ravichander shares a tempting promo of the single track from Vijay starrer Master

Anirudh Ravichander took to his Instagram and released a promo of single track, Oru Kutti Katha from Vijay's next film Master.

While we are desperately waiting for the release of single track Oru Kutti Kadhai from Vijay starrer Master, the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander took to his Instagram space and shared a promo of the song. In the video, he can be seen tapping music with what looks like a plate and a stone, while ending the video by posing like Thalapathy Vijay’s second look for the film. The makers took to their Twitter account earlier this week and revealed that the film's first single will be unveiled on February 14th at 5 pm.

Taking to Twitter, XB Film creators unveiled an unseen look of Vijay from the film while revealing the date of first single release. They wrote, "Oru Kutti Katha sollatuma? Much expected Master single track is releasing on February 14 at 5 pm." Before revealing the single track release date, the makers first teased the fans with a picture which stated “Enna Nanba Readya?” (Are you ready, bro).

Sharing a photo with Vijay, Anirudh had earlier revealed that the song was sung by Vijay himself. Directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. While Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, Shanthanu has a prominent role in the film. The film has been occupying headlines for about a week after Vijay was taken out of the sets by the Income Tax officials. Fans have been taking to social media to extend their support to the actor and now this announcement has made fans go gaga.

